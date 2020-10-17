19:42
Syimyk Japykeev becomes Chairman of Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan

Syimyk Japykeev became the Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Japykeev has already been introduced to the personnel.

«By the order of the Prime Minister, Acting President Sadyr Japarov, Bakir Tairov was removed from his post,» the sources said.

On October 13, it was reported that the former deputy chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes Sagynbek Abdyldaev was appointed the head of the state service. Sources in the Government Office reported to 24.kg news agency that the relevant order was signed by the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

The new appointment came a few days later.
