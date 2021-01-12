18:36
Head of Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan tells about officials facing arrest

The Chairman of the Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan Syimyk Japykeev told reporters that former officials who oversaw the fight against coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan could be detained in the near future.

According to him, the former Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and the Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova are involved in this.

«All of them will be held accountable according to the law, we will bring everything to the end. We will continue to summon for interrogations. We check data on humanitarian aid, medicines and personal protective equipment. We will summon two more former ministers and deputy prime ministers in charge of the social issues,» Syimyk Japykeev said.

The ex-Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov was summoned for interrogation by the Financial Police today.
link: https://24.kg/english/179730/
views: 123
