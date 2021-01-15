23:09
Forged PCR test results: Financial Police detain criminal group

The Interdistrict Department of the Financial Police for Sokuluk and Moskovsky districts of Kyrgyzstan detained a criminal group. They forged laboratory test forms (PCR tests) with negative results. The press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police) reports.

«It has been found out that unscrupulous persons — members of the specified criminal group supplied forms (certificates) of laboratory tests with a negative result, while no tests or other medical procedures were conducted. Production of the specified certificate took from one to two hours, the cost was 3,000 soms. The fact was registered on the grounds of a crime under Article 359 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the state service said.

Two suspects were detained on January 14 during a test purchase. During a search in their homes, forms were found with the names of citizens of Kyrgyzstan and other foreign countries.

«Activities are being carried out aimed at identifying other persons, as well as medical institutions involved in the manufacture and sale of forged PCR test certificates,» the Financial Police said.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.
