Ex-head of Financial Police to be kept in SCNS detention center until April

Preventive measure for the former chairman of the Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan, Bakir Tairov, in form of detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security was extended until April 2, 2021. The Pervomaisky District Court of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the resolution was adopted on January 28.

Ex-chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police), Bakir Tairov, was detained on December 10. According to the investigation, in October 2020, the former official, under the pretext of the need to finance one of the political parties, forced one of the heads of state bodies to transfer him money.
