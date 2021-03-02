Head of Financial Police Department detained for illegal transfer of 59 billion

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the head of the Department of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes (Financial Police) for Bishkek city. Press center of the state committee reported.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated earlier under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Employees of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, using their official position, in collusion with civilians, organized a stable corruption scheme to launder and transfer large sums of money from the country. As a result of the illegal activities, 59.5 billion soms were transferred outside the Kyrgyz Republic from March to October 2020, while the preliminary damage in the form of tax evasion could amount to more than 500 million soms. According to the information received, the officials of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes received a bribe from organizers of the channel in the amount of 180 million soms for concealing these violations,» the SCNS said.