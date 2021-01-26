COVID-19: Financial Police summon two ex-deputy PMs for interrogation

Former deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova was summoned for interrogation by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police). Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The former official is a witness in the criminal case on the supply of humanitarian aid to the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is known that another ex-deputy prime minister Altynai Omurbekova was summoned within the same case. Both former members of the Cabinet will give testimony on January 26.

The former minister of health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev is also involved in the criminal case on the supply of humanitarian aid to the country. Ex-PM Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was also summoned for interrogation as a witness. Ex-deputy prime minister Kubatbek Boronov was also summoned by the Financial Police on January 12.