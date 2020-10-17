16:40
USD 81.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

Minister of Internal Affairs sets tasks to step up fight against crime

Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Niyazbekov met with the personnel of the Bishkek Central Internal Affairs Department. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues of ensuring law and order and stepping up the fight against crime. The minister pointed out that criterion for the work of the police is public opinion about the state of law and order, about the real situation.

«The Kyrgyz police are out of politics. Our main task is to increase the level of security, protect the rights of Kyrgyzstanis. I ask the personnel of the ministry to step up work in this direction together with the organizations of the voluntary people’s guards in the capital,» Ulan Niyazbekov noted.

The Interior Minister also set tasks to step up the fight against crime.

«Each police officer must strictly observe the law and official discipline, be polite and correct with citizens, improve professional knowledge, skills and abilities,» he stressed.

Ulan Niyazbekov said that during this difficult period for the country, police officers work in a special regime, putting their lives and health at risk.

«The policemen adequately carry out round-the-clock service for the protection of law and order, ensuring the safety and peace of our citizens,» the minister concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/169738/
views: 93
Print
Related
Syrgak Aitkurmanov appointed Head of Investigation Service
New head of Main Internal Affairs Directorate of Bishkek appointed
Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek has new deputy head
Interior Minister admits that population not trust the police
Intermediary lawyer detained when bribing Interior Ministry officer
Ministry of Internal Affairs registers about 13,000 incidents, crimes in 2017
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
17 October, Saturday
16:22
Artem Novikov: Government must ensure protection and security for business Artem Novikov: Government must ensure protection and s...
15:59
Minister of Internal Affairs sets tasks to step up fight against crime
15:37
Aida Ismailova notes insufficient work on combatting coronavirus
12:40
$ 1 million needed to reconstruct zoo in Karakol
12:36
Reforma demands dissolution of Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan parties