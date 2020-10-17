Minister of Internal Affairs sets tasks to step up fight against crime

Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Niyazbekov met with the personnel of the Bishkek Central Internal Affairs Department. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues of ensuring law and order and stepping up the fight against crime. The minister pointed out that criterion for the work of the police is public opinion about the state of law and order, about the real situation.

«The Kyrgyz police are out of politics. Our main task is to increase the level of security, protect the rights of Kyrgyzstanis. I ask the personnel of the ministry to step up work in this direction together with the organizations of the voluntary people’s guards in the capital,» Ulan Niyazbekov noted.

The Interior Minister also set tasks to step up the fight against crime.

«Each police officer must strictly observe the law and official discipline, be polite and correct with citizens, improve professional knowledge, skills and abilities,» he stressed.

Ulan Niyazbekov said that during this difficult period for the country, police officers work in a special regime, putting their lives and health at risk.

«The policemen adequately carry out round-the-clock service for the protection of law and order, ensuring the safety and peace of our citizens,» the minister concluded.