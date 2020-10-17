Acting President Sadyr Japarov addresses Kyrgyzstanis

Acting President and Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov made an appeal to the Kyrgyzstanis.

According to him, the past days have become another test of the strength of independence, freedom, democracy, multinational harmony and unity of the peoples of our beautiful Kyrgyzstan.

The historic elections were to take place on October 4, 2020. The people elected not just the Parliament: the people chose the future, hope, they chose justice, the statement says.

Unfortunately, the authorities turned out to be blind to the aspirations of the people. The lessons of the two popular revolutions of 2005 and 2010 have been forgotten. Sadyr Japarov

Acting President noted that those who forget the lessons of history are doomed to their reoccurrence. According to him, history has taught another lesson to our people, and especially another lesson for the authorities — the authorities must always serve their people and accept their choice. On October 4, the victory of the people, the victory of our youth was stolen and triggered the start of a large-scale political crisis.

He noted that his goal was to establish justice in the country, a real fight against corruption. «From now on, the fight against corruption will cease to be a tool for elimination of political opponents,» Sadyr Japarov said.

I know better than anyone else and have experienced what it means to be a political prisoner. I know today that many politicians were convicted for political reasons. Sadyr Japarov

«But today they have an opportunity to prove their innocence during open trials, without pressure on judges and prosecutors. And this will be the beginning of new fair proceedings,» the appeal says.

The acting head of state noted that if someone is involved in corruption, no matter what political person they are, they will be prosecuted.

According to him, the judicial reform will be carried out not by the presidential administration, but under public control.

First of all, we will put an end to the case on transfer of $ 700 million from Kyrgyzstan, and the main suspect Matraimov and other corrupt officials will be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Sadyr Japarov

​ «The relevant instructions have already been given to law enforcement agencies — and we will be able to present the results of this work in the near future. The fight against corruption is not about overcrowded prisons, it is not the permissiveness of law enforcement agencies. The fight against corruption is clear, simple and enforceable laws that work equally for everyone.»

The Acting President dwelled on the issues of combating crime. «From today on, the crime will stop dictating its terms. I give guarantees. The times when it was necessary to obtain permission from a criminal to do a business in certain regions will go into the past,» Sadyr Japarov said.

​ He also noted that a new page in our history will begin: young people will become an active conductor of the state policy of our country.

«It was young people of different ages and nationalities who stood on October 5 on Ala-Too square, ready to give their lives for the future of our country,» the text says.

He promises equal conditions for the entry into Parliament of various political forces, but the youth, national and gender quotas will certainly be preserved.

«First of all, we need to stabilize the economic situation, restore investors’ confidence and provide guarantees of protection and security for our entrepreneurs. We will create a special committee on reforms, which will change the very approach to managing the economy of our country,» Sadyr Japarov assured.

In his opinion, the new era also requires new approaches in the system of public administration. «Modern technologies make it possible to abolish a huge army of officials and bureaucrats. All unnecessary state structures will be abolished in the very near future. We start optimization with the presidential administration and government office,» he said.

​ «Now we must openly admit that the issues that have been accumulating lately were simply put off by many managers. The result was the unpreparedness of the healthcare system for the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the lack of a digital system for the provision of public services and training,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

«Reliance on loans and grants has become a criminal policy in the management of the country’s financial system, and the non-transparent mechanism of their distribution is the basis for systemic corruption in the public administration system,» the text says.

We start an audit of loans taken to fight COVID-19. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, the main tasks that we have to solve in the coming days. Sadyr Japarov

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned the day before. The Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov became the Acting President.