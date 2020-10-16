Sadyr Japarov tells about next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan

An extraordinary session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan is held at Ala-Archa state residence.

The Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said that the next presidential elections in the country should take place no later than 90 days from the moment the head of state resigned.

«We will never go beyond the law. Next week we will tell you when the presidential elections are planned to take place. They should be held before January 10. As for the parliamentary elections, a single-seat election system is demanded, but according to the Constitution, we hold elections on party lists. In order to implement this, we need to carry out a constitutional reform. I think that it should be carried out when the new Parliament comes. I also believe that the number of deputies should be reduced to 70-90 people. I think we will discuss all issues with the Speaker and the leaders of the factions,» Sadyr Japarov said.