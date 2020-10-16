14:42
USD 80.70
EUR 94.46
RUB 1.04
English

Sadyr Japarov tells about next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan

An extraordinary session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan is held at Ala-Archa state residence.

The Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said that the next presidential elections in the country should take place no later than 90 days from the moment the head of state resigned.

«We will never go beyond the law. Next week we will tell you when the presidential elections are planned to take place. They should be held before January 10. As for the parliamentary elections, a single-seat election system is demanded, but according to the Constitution, we hold elections on party lists. In order to implement this, we need to carry out a constitutional reform. I think that it should be carried out when the new Parliament comes. I also believe that the number of deputies should be reduced to 70-90 people. I think we will discuss all issues with the Speaker and the leaders of the factions,» Sadyr Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/169593/
views: 100
Print
Related
Deputies demand from Sadyr Japarov to send his supporters home
Rally in Bishkek: Japarov's supporters block entrances to Old Square
Sooronbai Jeenbekov asks Parliament to consider issue of Sadyr Japarov
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
President receives parliament decision on approval of Sadyr Japarov as PM
Prime Minister Japarov not going to pursue his political opponents
Sadyr Japarov: Raiymbek Matraimov is wanted by law enforcement officers
Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov promises not to participate in parliamentary elections
Sadyr Japarov renounces intention to nationalize Kumtor
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
16 October, Friday
14:15
Sadyr Japarov tells about next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov tells about next presidential elections...
14:04
Deputies demand from Sadyr Japarov to send his supporters home
13:59
Sooronbai Jeenbekov confers rank of General to Commandant of Bishkek
13:47
Tekebayev: Tashiev not only released friend from prison, but set him on pedestal
13:38
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov continue rally in Bishkek