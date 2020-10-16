13:10
USD 80.70
EUR 94.46
RUB 1.04
English

431 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 51,020 in total

At least 431 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 70 people got infected in Bishkek, 44 — in Osh, 147— in Osh region, 34 — in Chui region, 15 — in Issyk-Kul region, 65 — in Jalal-Abad region, 4 — in Talas region and 52 — in Batken region.

In total, 51,020 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/169570/
views: 131
Print
Related
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
208 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Bishkek gets ready for second wave of COVID-19
WHO predicts death rate growth due to coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 38.4 million people globally
32 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
388 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 50,589 in total
196 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
16 October, Friday
13:04
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
12:58
Jeenbekov: History will assess my actions
12:46
Sooronbai Jeenbekov asks the people for forgiveness
12:37
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: I did my best to return the country to legal framework
12:27
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours