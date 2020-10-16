11:36
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to address Parliament, Cabinet of Ministers today

Sooronbai Jeenbekov is expected to speak at Ala-Archa state residence today.

A meeting of the Parliament will be held there, which will be attended by the Cabinet of Ministers, the judiciary, law enforcement agencies and the Presidential Administration.

The Parliament must muster a quorum to accept resignation of the President.

«After official speech of the President on resignation, the Parliament must adopt a resolution. There will be no voting, only taking note,» Omurbek Tekebayev, a deputy of the Parliament, told 24.kg news agency.
