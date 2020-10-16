European Union takes note of resignation of President of Kyrgyzstan

The European Union took note of the resignation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, after the recent invalidation of the parliamentary elections in the country. Statement by the EU High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell says.

It is vital that the President’s powers and competences are exercised within the legal framework of the Kyrgyz constitution, respecting the Kyrgyz Republic’s international commitments, including the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The reported transfer of presidential powers by the Speaker to the Prime Minister, Sadyr Japarov, raises serious questions in this regard. Josep Borrell

«The Kyrgyz Republic is a parliamentary democracy, and the division of powers therein should be respected and preserved. The European Union is engaged, in particular through its EU Special Representative for Central Asia and its EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic, in contacts with all political forces in the country, as well as the wider international community,» Josep Borrell said.

He called on all political forces in the Kyrgyz Republic to engage in a constructive and inclusive dialogue, with the full involvement of civil society and having firmly in mind the legitimate demands of the Kyrgyz people, paving the way for new, free and fair parliamentary and presidential elections in line with international standards and under the OSCE/ODIHR’s observation.

«The Kyrgyz Republic’s democratic path has brought stability, economic growth and significant opportunities and benefits directly to Kyrgyz citizens. It is in that context that the EU and the Kyrgyz Republic concluded an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in 2019, while the EU also grants unilateral trade preferences to the country. The European Union fully supports the Kyrgyz Republic’s democratic progress, and has confidence that it will be safeguarded in the days and weeks ahead,» the EU High Representative said.