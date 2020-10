Situation in the capital of Kyrgyzstan is stable. There were no incidents related to the violation of public order last night. The press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

“Police officers, soldiers of the armed forces and people's guards continue to ensure public safety of citizens, no manifestations of any possible encroachment on private and state property have been registered,” the police said.

The Internal Affairs Department clarified that all organizations, regardless of their form of ownership, work as usual. Public transport works trouble-free.