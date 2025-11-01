14:42
Police Day: President announces transfer of 101 official vehicles

President Sadyr Japarov congratulated the personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the 101st anniversary of the Kyrgyz police. The ceremonial event took place at Turdakun Usubaliev Square in Bishkek.

The head of state noted that the police remain the pillar of the state, ensuring the safety of citizens and law and order in the country. He emphasized that serving the homeland requires courage, fortitude, and dedication, and expressed gratitude to the employees of the internal affairs agencies and veterans for their work and dedication.

According to the President, large-scale reforms have been carried out in the Ministry of Internal Affairs over the past five years:

  • 85 percent of the material and technical base has been updated;
  • salaries have doubled, and they have quadrupled in Batken region;
  • Digital Police system has been implemented;
  • more than 4,000 video cameras with facial recognition function have been installed in the regions.

Additionally, to mark the 101st anniversary of the Kyrgyz police, 35 new police buildings are being commissioned, and 101 police vehicles equipped with modern digital systems are handed over. In the city of Razzakov, police officers will also receive a new 32-apartment building.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the development of the Ministry of Internal Affairs remains a state priority: «The most important thing is the stability of society and the peace for citizens. The police must always live up to its credo: In the service of the people.»
