2,000 police officers to ensure order on Independence Day in Jalal-Abad

The country’s Independence Day will be celebrated in Jalal-Abad at the state level, where about 2,000 police officers will ensure order and public safety. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oktyabr Urmambetov checked the readiness of the police of Jalal-Abad region for celebration of the Independence Day.

«As part of the festive events, it is planned to open several large social and infrastructure facilities. Oktyabr Urmambetov checked the security measures in the region and gave the employees a number of important instructions. He emphasized that during the celebrations, each employee is obliged to conscientiously fulfill their duties and ensure public order in the territory assigned to them. In addition, he instructed to be vigilant in places of mass gatherings of people, prevent offenses and promptly inform the management about the current situation,» the statement says.

The festive event and preparations for it will take place from August 30 to September 1. Police officers will be on duty in enhanced mode.