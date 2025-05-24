Police officers awarded in Talas for rescuing girls who fell into canal

Police officers were awarded in Talas. They rescued three girls who fell into a water canal. The children were carried away by the current. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The incident occurred on May 21 in Kyrk-Kyz village. Police officers Erkin Koikumbaev, Ruslan Akmatov and a resident of Aral village Baktygul Zhanybekov noticed that the current was carrying away three girls.

«They jumped into the water without hesitation. Having pulled the children out of the water, the police officers provided them with first aid. The girls’ condition is satisfactory. Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Talas region Ermat Dzhumayev presented them with certificates of honor and thanked them for saving the children,» the statement says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs asks parents not to leave children unattended.