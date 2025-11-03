Osh Regional Department of Internal Affairs receives new service vehicles

The Osh Regional Department of Internal Affairs received new service vehicles for the Kyrgyz Police Day. The gift was received from the President in honor of the 101st anniversary of the Kyrgyz police. The press service of the office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region reported.

The department received seven JAC vehicles and ten Changan X5s. The handover ceremony took place in Osh city.

Talantbek Arstankulov, Deputy Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Osh region, attended the event. On behalf of the head of the region, Elchibek Dzhantaev, he congratulated the police officers and wished them success in their service. He stated that the new vehicles are intended to strengthen the police’s material and technical resources and improve the effectiveness of public safety operations.

The vehicles will be distributed among the district departments of Osh region and the regional department for road safety.

It was previously reported that for the 101st anniversary of the Kyrgyz police, the Ministry of Internal Affairs would receive 101 service vehicles equipped with modern digital systems.

The police in Kyrgyzstan celebrated their professional holiday on November 1. On this day in 1924, the administrative department of the Revolutionary Committee of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region was established, which incorporated the regional police department.