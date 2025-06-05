12:43
Police step up security measures for Kurman Ait celebrations

In connection with the upcoming celebration of Kurman Ait holiday, police across Kyrgyzstan are enhancing security measures. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Law enforcement officers are conducting a series of preventive and protective measures aimed at maintaining public order and preventing potential incidents in public areas. Special attention is being paid to road safety.

On June 6, 2025, more than 11,000 police officers will be deployed to ensure public order at mosques and surrounding areas throughout the Kyrgyz Republic.

Readiness inspections have been held at all police departments, during which the preparedness of personnel to serve on the holiday was evaluated. Control over the situation in places of mass presence of citizens has been strengthened.

Officers have received clear instructions on observing the law, strengthening security measures, monitoring the operational situation, and maintaining strict discipline throughout the holiday events.
