Over 10,000 police officers to be on enhanced duty during elections

Security measures have been strengthened in Kyrgyzstan ahead of the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 30. Interior Ministry’s representative Nurlan Ismailov said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, 2,492 polling stations have been opened across the country, with more than 5,000 police officers already on duty at these locations.

At 8 a.m. on November 29, the official campaign period will end and the «day of silence» will begin. During this period, as well as on election day itself, more than 10,000 officers of the interior authorities will be deployed to prevent violations and maintain public order.

Nurlan Ismailov emphasized that the Interior Ministry is taking all necessary measures to ensure that the elections are held peacefully, without provocations, and in full accordance with the law.