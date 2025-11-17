16:10
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

Over 10,000 police officers to be on enhanced duty during elections

Security measures have been strengthened in Kyrgyzstan ahead of the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 30. Interior Ministry’s representative Nurlan Ismailov said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, 2,492 polling stations have been opened across the country, with more than 5,000 police officers already on duty at these locations.

At 8 a.m. on November 29, the official campaign period will end and the «day of silence» will begin. During this period, as well as on election day itself, more than 10,000 officers of the interior authorities will be deployed to prevent violations and maintain public order.

Nurlan Ismailov emphasized that the Interior Ministry is taking all necessary measures to ensure that the elections are held peacefully, without provocations, and in full accordance with the law.
link: https://24.kg/english/351207/
views: 108
Print
Related
Political culture level increased — CEC member on parliamentary elections
Another candidate for Parliament withdraws from election race
Vote-buying: CEC authorizes detention of Bakhtiyar Boobekov
CEC accredits 170 international observers for parliamentary elections
Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with head of CIS Observer Mission Igor Petrishenko
Elections: Budget receives 147 million soms in election contributions
Over 900 international observers intend to monitor parliamentary elections
Kyrgyzstanis have to check their names on voter list by November 19
Early elections: Candidates to be immediately disqualified for voter bribery
Early parliamentary elections: 5.2 candidates competing for each seat
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
17 November, Monday
16:02
KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev meets with heads of Premier League clubs KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev meets with heads of P...
15:54
New UN Secretary-General to be elected in 2026
15:46
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
15:34
Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent
15:27
Over 10,000 police officers to be on enhanced duty during elections