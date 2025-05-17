13:15
Construction of police stations with housing for employees begins in Bosteri

Construction of new buildings of rural police departments with housing for their employees began in Tyup and Issyk-Kul districts of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region reported.

A capsule-laying ceremony took place in Korumdu at a construction site of a two-story police station building, which will meet modern standards and include service housing for employees.

Similar construction has begun in Bosteri village, Issyk-Kul district, where a five-story police station building is planned. It will provide temporary accommodation for employees on business trips and service housing for permanent staff.

It is expected that the implementation of the project will significantly improve the working conditions of police officers and improve the quality of services provided to citizens.

 The project is being implemented as part of the transition to a service model of law enforcement, increasing transparency, accessibility and quality of services provided, and strengthening citizens’ trust in the police.
