26 new police facilities opened across Kyrgyzstan’s regions

A total of 26 new internal affairs facilities have been commissioned across the regions of Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the buildings were constructed in line with modern requirements for maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety.

The new facilities have been opened in the following regions:

Batken region — Batken, Kadamdzhai, and Leilek districts, and the city of Kyzyl-Kiya;

Osh region — the city of Osh, as well as Kara-Suu and Nookat districts;

Jalal-Abad region — Suzak, Toktogul, Nooken, and Chatkal districts;

Issyk-Kul region — Tyup and Ton districts;

Chui region — Panfilov and Issyk-Ata districts;

Naryn region — Naryn and At-Bashy districts.

«All facilities are modern, functional buildings, fully equipped with the necessary equipment for the effective work of police officers,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.