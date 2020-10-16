Bishkek gets ready for second wave of COVID-19

The capital of Kyrgyzstan is preparing for the second wave of coronavirus. The work of day and night centers in case hospitals cannot cope with the flow of the infected was discussed at the City Hall at a working meeting of heads of departments involved in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

At least 20 hospitals with 1,173 beds are now ready in Bishkek. They are fully equipped with medical personnel, equipment, PPE, divided into sanitary zones: green, red. The head of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Service for Bishkek, the Chief Sanitary Doctor of the capital, Kuban Kundashev, said that epidemiologists checked compliance with sanitary standards in hospitals and were ready to give an opinion on their opening.

The Combined Family Medicine Centers were instructed to update the algorithms for interaction between district administrations and Family Medicine Centers to detect and treat COVID-19 patients. The territorial administrations will step up their work with every quarter in each district so that citizens can get advice from family doctors about the algorithm for self-treatment in case of primary symptoms. They also continue to vaccinate the population against seasonal ARVI.