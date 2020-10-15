18:46
Growth of dollar exchange rate associated with situation in Kyrgyzstan

«This is a short-term leap associated with resumption of cross-border payments after suspension, and the current situation in the country also has its effect,» the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan commented to 24.kg news agency on the situation in the foreign exchange market.

According to the bank, the banking system currently has a sufficient amount of foreign currency, and there are no fundamental external factors for appreciation of the dollar.

«The National Bank constantly monitors the situation in the domestic foreign exchange and foreign financial markets and, if necessary, conducts appropriate operations. It should be noted that the National Bank does not make forecasts on the exchange rate,» the bank stressed.

Over the past day and a half, exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has grown by almost 2 soms in Kyrgyzstan and exceeded 81 soms.
