The border guards of Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint detained a cargo without appropriate documents for over 10,200 million soms. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A Mercedes Benz Sprinter, heading for Kazakhstan, arrived at the checkpoint. During inspection of the vehicle, the border guards found in the cabin of the driver, 27-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, a bag with 3,648 kilograms of gold items.

Jewelry — earrings, rings, bracelets, chains and pendants — was packed in ten boxes and put into a bag hidden under the seat. The driver did not have appropriate documents for the cargo. According to preliminary estimates, the total cost of the detained goods reached 10,214,400 soms," the State Border Service added.