15:43
USD 79.68
EUR 93.53
RUB 1.03
English

Kulov, Tekebayev, Otunbayeva join negotiations on resignation of President

Negotiations on resignation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov continue in Kyrgyzstan. Spokesperson for the head of state, Tolgonai Stamalieva, told 24.kg news agency.

24.kg news agency learned that the ex-prime minister Felix Kulov, president of the transition period Roza Otunbayeva, former speakers of the Parliament Omurbek Tekebayev and Abdygany Erkebaev will join the negotiations today. They oppose resignation of the president now. According to participants of the settlement of the situation, the earliest possible return of the country to a stable regime of existence is in the first place. Winter is coming, the second wave of coronavirus is already in its active phase, the economy is under severe pressure — all these issues require an early solution precisely in conditions of stability.

Tolgonai Stamalieva refused to comment on this information.

The deputies Talant Mamytov, Kurmankul Zulushev and leader of Mekenchil party Kamchybek Tashiev, who also adhere to the position that Sooronbai Jeenbekov should leave, took part in the negotiations on the side of Sadyr Japarov.

The Chief of Staff Dosaly Esenaliev, Adviser to the President Murat Shaiymkulov, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov and Spokesperson for the President Tolgonai Stamalieva were on the part of the head of state.

Yesterday, the deputies reconsidered the candidacy of Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister. Parliament unanimously approved the composition and program of the Government.
link: https://24.kg/english/169433/
views: 140
Print
Related
Kanat Isaev to become Acting President of Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: President of Kyrgyzstan intends to meet with party leaders
Law on Manipulating Information returned to Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
President promises construction of complex hospitals in each region
President of Kyrgyzstan reminds of personal responsibility for not wearing masks
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses anti-crisis measures with Speaker, PM
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives at Parliament
President of Kyrgyzstan to speak at meeting of Parliament
President of Kyrgyzstan to meet with heads of leading mass media
President discusses development of Kyrgyzstan with Prime Minister
Popular
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country
15 October, Thursday
15:38
Protesters try to block Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue Protesters try to block Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue
15:25
Rally in Bishkek: Reaction of PM's supporters to resignation of Jeenbekov
15:12
Kanat Isaev to become Acting President of Kyrgyzstan
15:01
Six cars collide in Bishkek
14:58
Border guards detain smuggled gold items for 10 million soms