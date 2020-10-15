Kulov, Tekebayev, Otunbayeva join negotiations on resignation of President

Negotiations on resignation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov continue in Kyrgyzstan. Spokesperson for the head of state, Tolgonai Stamalieva, told 24.kg news agency.

24.kg news agency learned that the ex-prime minister Felix Kulov, president of the transition period Roza Otunbayeva, former speakers of the Parliament Omurbek Tekebayev and Abdygany Erkebaev will join the negotiations today. They oppose resignation of the president now. According to participants of the settlement of the situation, the earliest possible return of the country to a stable regime of existence is in the first place. Winter is coming, the second wave of coronavirus is already in its active phase, the economy is under severe pressure — all these issues require an early solution precisely in conditions of stability.

Tolgonai Stamalieva refused to comment on this information.

The deputies Talant Mamytov, Kurmankul Zulushev and leader of Mekenchil party Kamchybek Tashiev, who also adhere to the position that Sooronbai Jeenbekov should leave, took part in the negotiations on the side of Sadyr Japarov.

The Chief of Staff Dosaly Esenaliev, Adviser to the President Murat Shaiymkulov, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov and Spokesperson for the President Tolgonai Stamalieva were on the part of the head of state.

Yesterday, the deputies reconsidered the candidacy of Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister. Parliament unanimously approved the composition and program of the Government.