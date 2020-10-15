12:41
USD 79.68
EUR 93.53
RUB 1.03
English

196 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 196 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 17 people have recovered in Bishkek, 20 — in Osh city, 12 — in Chui region, 40 — in Osh region, 62 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — in Talas region, 12 — in Issyk-Kul region and 32 — in Batken region.

In total, 45,080 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/169394/
views: 86
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 38.1 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
172 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Two people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
330 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 50,201 in total
Four Bishkek hospitals open places for patients with COVID-19
Call center on COVID-19 issues resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 37.8 million people globally
Second wave of coronavirus: Recruitment of volunteers announced
Second wave of COVID-19: When you need hospitalization
Popular
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country
15 October, Thursday
12:09
196 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 196 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzst...
12:05
Leader of Ordo party becomes head of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
12:01
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 81 soms in Kyrgyzstan
11:52
Asia store burns down in center of Bishkek
11:44
Emergency recovery work on Toktogul Street to be completed on October 20