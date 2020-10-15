Bishkek police: Night in the capital passed calmly, without incidents

The night passed calmly and without incidents, all spheres of the city’s life are working as usual. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

It is specified that after the end of the curfew, all exits and entrances to the city are open, public transport works without interruptions along the set passenger routes. No facts of looting and pogroms, as well as violations of public order were detected and registered.

The Bishkek police, together with the armed forces and people’s guards, ensures the public safety of citizens and guests of the capital, 24-hour law enforcement is ensured throughout the city.

Despite assurances from law enforcement agencies of control of the situation, supporters of the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov rallied all day long yesterday on the Old Square, violating the state of emergency.

The state of emergency was introduced in the city, and a curfew is in force from 22.00 to 5.00.