The line «nationality» will appear in the passports of citizens of Kyrgyzstan again. The Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov announced at a press conference.

According to him, return of this line in the regular passports was included in the program of Mekenchil party.

«I have solved this issue in two days. From now on, whoever wants can indicate nationality, who do not — let them not indicate. For technical reasons, new passports will be issued in 90 days,» Sadyr Japarov said.