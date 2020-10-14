13:48
Four Bishkek hospitals open places for patients with COVID-19

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan is deploying additional temporary infectious diseases units in four hospitals in Bishkek. Press center of the ministry reported.

Patients with COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia of unspecified etiology are admitted by the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital, the National Center of Phthisiology, the National Hospital and the City Clinical Hospital No. 1.

Three more units will open today:

  • Unit with 15 beds for patients with COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia with surgical pathology will be opened at the National Surgery Center;
  • At the National Center of Oncology and Hematology — for patients with oncological pathology (11 beds);
  • At the Republican Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital — for 100 patients with COVID-19 and pneumonia of unspecified etiology.

The Railway Hospital (50 beds) will begin admitting patients with COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia tomorrow.
