12:17
EAEU forms new roadmap to combat obstacles in market

Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, together with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), have begun forming a new roadmap to remove obstacles for 2021-2022. Press service of the EEC reported.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council instructed the EEC to draw up a list of exemptions and restrictions that the states plan to eliminate in the next two years. It will include the most relevant and significant of them. The EEC Council, within three months from the date of approval of the list, will have to adopt an appropriate roadmap for their elimination.

«The approval of the list of exemptions and restrictions and formation of roadmaps for a two-year period aimed at their elimination provide a systematic approach to dealing with the obstacles. It is seen that such work of the intergovernmental council and the commission helps the business community of the Union countries to plan and forecast their activities in the EAEU space,» said Gegham Vardanyan, Minister for Internal Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies of the EEC.
