Second wave of COVID-19: When you need hospitalization

The Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan has published a list of coronavirus symptoms that require hospitalization.

According to the center, the majority of those infected have a mild or asymptomatic form of the infection. In about 15 percent of cases, the disease is severe with the need for oxygen therapy, in other 5 percent of cases — the condition of patient is critical.

Indications for hospitalization of patients diagnosed with COVID-19:

Body temperature is 38 degrees and above for five days;

Progressive shortness of breath, cough;

RR (respiratory rate) growth from 30 and above;

CT (computed tomography) shows 50 percent lung involvement or more;

Lack of effect from prescribed treatment and worsening of the condition;

Age over 50 and presence of concomitant diseases (bronchial asthma, COPD, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, liver disease, obesity of II-III degree).

At least 49,871 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kyrgyzstan in total.