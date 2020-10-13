13:17
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Second wave of COVID-19: When you need hospitalization

The Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan has published a list of coronavirus symptoms that require hospitalization.

According to the center, the majority of those infected have a mild or asymptomatic form of the infection. In about 15 percent of cases, the disease is severe with the need for oxygen therapy, in other 5 percent of cases — the condition of patient is critical.

Indications for hospitalization of patients diagnosed with COVID-19:

  • Body temperature is 38 degrees and above for five days;
  • Progressive shortness of breath, cough;
  • RR (respiratory rate) growth from 30 and above;
  • CT (computed tomography) shows 50 percent lung involvement or more;
  • Lack of effect from prescribed treatment and worsening of the condition;
  • Age over 50 and presence of concomitant diseases (bronchial asthma, COPD, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, liver disease, obesity of II-III degree).

At least 49,871 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kyrgyzstan in total.
link: https://24.kg/english/169051/
views: 82
Print
Related
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
343 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 49,871 in total
190 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
First death of coronavirus reinfection registered in the world
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 37.4 million people globally
22 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
298 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 49,528 in total
127 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10 State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10
State of emergency imposed in Bishkek State of emergency imposed in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
13 October, Tuesday
12:42
Second wave of COVID-19: When you need hospitalization Second wave of COVID-19: When you need hospitalization
12:32
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:24
Two people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
12:20
343 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 49,871 in total
12:17
190 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan