Kyrgyzstan loses $ 104 million due to political instability

According to preliminary estimates, the damage due to political instability in Kyrgyzstan as of October 10, 2020 has already reached 8 billion soms, or about $ 104 million in lost income throughout the country. The National Alliance of Business Associations provided such data.

According to specialists, more than twenty contracts and business projects for an approximate amount of up to $ 210 million have been canceled.

Lost profits of billions of soms due to political instability can increase unemployment, plans for taxes and fees, and aggravate the socio-economic situation of the country.

«Delaying the consolidation process to determine the legitimate and legal state power and ensure the safety of the life and property of the country’s citizens will be a heavy responsibility for the branches of government, deputies, government, president and political forces involved in the current process. Indecision, a wait-and-see attitude and ignorance of state functions today directly harms business, a little less — business owners, more — citizens who feed their families,» the business notes.

The National Alliance of Business Associations calls on all political forces to reach consensus and ensure return to the legal framework, all government organizations — to mitigate the consequences of the introduction of measures such as the state of emergency. Business asks to preserve the freedom of movement of employees of enterprises and cargo transportation, to strengthen measures to ensure the security of all types of enterprises, especially mining, with creation of rapid response teams.

«After the stabilization measures have been taken, the business community demands at the legislative level to develop measures to prevent and counteract situations with raider seizures and property redistribution with the development of algorithms for quickly implemented anti-crisis plans for situations like the current one,» the statement says.