Sale of alcohol after 18.00 was banned in Bishkek. Commandant of the capital Almaz Orozaliev announced at a scheduled meeting at the City Hall.

He noted that a corresponding order was prepared.

Almaz Orozaliev turned to representatives of tax authorities and municipal departments with a request to control this issue.

The state of emergency has been introduced on the territory of Bishkek for the period from 20:00 on October 12 to 7:00 on October 19, 2020, a curfew is in force from 22:00 to 5:00.