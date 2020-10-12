Supporters of Kursan Asanov gather near Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek

Supporters of the ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Kursan Asanov, gathered near the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek today.

Approximately 100 people demanded to release him from custody.

According to lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov, detention of the former police official is illegal. He explained that Kursan Asanov still was a candidate for deputy of the Parliament.

«In accordance with the law, he cannot be prosecuted and detained. He can be arrested only if he is detained at the crime scene. No one has the right to detained him without the consent of the Central Election Commission. No measure of restriction should be selected for him, since this is an abuse of office,» Ikramidin Aitkulov said.

Kursan Asanov was detained within pre-trial proceedings on staging mass riots.

The riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people held rally to protest the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission was forced to annul them, declaring them invalid.