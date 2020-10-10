Ex-Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov detained

Former Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov was detained. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

Kursan Asanov was detained within pre-trial proceedings on staging mass riots.

The interdepartmental investigation and operational group continues appropriate investigation measures aimed at identifying and arrest of other accomplices in this crime.

Earlier, Almazbek Atambayev, his bodyguards Kanatbek Sagymbaev and Damir Musakeev, as well as Farid Niyazov were detained. In addition, Atambayev’s driver Anvar Armatov was also arrested. Temirlan Sultanbekov, sons of Atambayev, Kadyr and Seid, are witnesses in the case.