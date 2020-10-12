17:23
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

President Jeenbekov continues meetings with security officials

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the First Deputy Prosecutor General Nurlan Dardanov and the First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Talantbek Saliev today. They discuss measures to strengthen law and order in the country.

Nurlan Dardanov informed about the progress of the investigation of criminal cases on the riots on the territory of Bishkek. He stressed that the prosecutor’s office was carrying out full-fledged work in this direction.

In addition, it is reported that the investigation teams examined the administrative building of the Parliament and handed it over to the government bodies.

Talantbek Saliev noted that the national security agencies were working to suppress the activities of destructive groups, which, taking advantage of the current situation, are trying to disturb the peace in society. He also added that cooperation with other law enforcement agencies continues to prevent destabilization of the social and political situation in the republic.

Riots took place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan after the parliamentary elections. On the night of October 6, the protesters seized the White House building and set it on fire. The former president Almazbek Atambayev, people under investigation within the case on the events in Koi-Tash village, ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, and former deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzhenbekov were released from prison on the same night. In addition, Sadyr Japarov, who had been approved by parliament members to the post of the Prime Minister, was released from the prison colony.
link: https://24.kg/english/168931/
views: 103
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Chief of General Staff, Commandant of Bishkek
Meeting of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with Roza Otunbayeva: What they talked about
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with ex-head of state Roza Otunbayeva
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes another statement
President discusses stabilization of situation with head of General Staff
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov ready to resign
President ready for dialogue with all political forces, including Sadyr Japarov
Sooronbai Jeenbekov holds talks with new Speaker of Parliament
Vice Speaker of Parliament: Sooronbai Jeenbekov remains people's president
President repeatedly calls on political forces to sit down at negotiating table
Popular
State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10 State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10
State of emergency imposed in Bishkek State of emergency imposed in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
12 October, Monday
17:09
Convicted Aibek Kaliev voluntarily returns to prison colony Convicted Aibek Kaliev voluntarily returns to prison co...
16:50
Unknown persons set fire to house of deputy in Issyk-Ata district
16:40
President Jeenbekov continues meetings with security officials
16:25
Sooronbai Jeenbekov re-imposes state of emergency in Bishkek
15:49
Emomali Rahmon wins presidential elections in Tajikistan