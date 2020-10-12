President Jeenbekov continues meetings with security officials

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the First Deputy Prosecutor General Nurlan Dardanov and the First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Talantbek Saliev today. They discuss measures to strengthen law and order in the country.

Nurlan Dardanov informed about the progress of the investigation of criminal cases on the riots on the territory of Bishkek. He stressed that the prosecutor’s office was carrying out full-fledged work in this direction.

In addition, it is reported that the investigation teams examined the administrative building of the Parliament and handed it over to the government bodies.

Talantbek Saliev noted that the national security agencies were working to suppress the activities of destructive groups, which, taking advantage of the current situation, are trying to disturb the peace in society. He also added that cooperation with other law enforcement agencies continues to prevent destabilization of the social and political situation in the republic.

Riots took place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan after the parliamentary elections. On the night of October 6, the protesters seized the White House building and set it on fire. The former president Almazbek Atambayev, people under investigation within the case on the events in Koi-Tash village, ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, and former deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzhenbekov were released from prison on the same night. In addition, Sadyr Japarov, who had been approved by parliament members to the post of the Prime Minister, was released from the prison colony.