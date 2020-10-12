Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Chief of General Staff, Commandant of Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Omuraliev today.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Zhanybek Kaparov and the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Commandant of Bishkek Almazbek Orozaliev.

Measures were discussed to further stabilize the socio-political situation in the country, to ensure safety of the health and life of citizens.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that law enforcement and security structures of the country should primarily focus on ensuring peace and stability in society and the safe life of citizens.

The head of state also drew attention to the importance of ensuring effective interaction between the security forces and the Secretariat of the Security Council.

Taalaibek Omuraliev reported that the servicemen continue to serve, including in interaction with the commandant’s office of the capital under the state of emergency.

Zhanybek Kaparov said he visited law enforcement officers who were injured during the October 5-6 events. They received material assistance on behalf of the country’s Сommander-in-Сhief.

The Сommandant of Bishkek, Almazbek Orozaliev, noted that the number of crimes and offenses have significantly decreased since introduction of the state of emergency in the capital.

To further stabilize the socio-political situation, Almazbek Orozaliev suggested considering the issue of extending the state of emergency in the capital.