A 24-hour hospital was opened in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The hospital is located in the sports hall of school No. 52 in Ak-Tilek microdistrict. If mild pneumonia symptoms appear, residents can come to the hospital at any time of the day.

Raiding activities and awareness-raising work by mobile groups will be stepped up in each district of Osh city for compliance with sanitary and epidemiological rules and norms in public places.