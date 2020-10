A 20-year-old girl was injured in traffic accident in Chui village. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Volkswagen Passat and Chevrolet cars collided on Ibraimov Street in Chui village on October 11 at about 22.50.

As a result, the girl born, 20, was injured.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene pulled the victim out of the car and handed over to the ambulance staff.