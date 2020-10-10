Business shuts trade outlets down: Bishkek, October 10. Photoreport

The center of Bishkek is not crowded today. Most of the shops, shopping centers, exchange offices, pharmacies, fast food outlets are closed. Public transport works normally.

Yesterday afternoon, entrepreneurs began to take out their goods in large quantities. A number of shopping centers told 24.kg news agency that they would not work until the political situation in the country stabilizes. This means that the business began to incur colossal losses. Having barely survived the quarantine sanctions in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan, which lasted for several months, entrepreneurs became hostages of politicians seeking power now.

This is how the center of Bishkek looks like today as of 13.00.