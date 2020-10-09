President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes another statement

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov made a statement on the situation in the country.

He noted that due to the exorbitant ambitions of some politicians, the peaceful life of Kyrgyzstanis and the tranquility in the country are threatened. »Along with political ones, there were also provocative calls undermining the unity of the country and the peaceful life of society. Kyrgyzstan is on the edge of danger,” Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The peaceful life of our citizens should not be sacrificed to political passions. That is why a state of emergency has been imposed on the capital of the country - Bishkek. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state added that within the framework of his constitutional powers, he would do everything to preserve the peaceful life of citizens and the integrity of the state. »I am confident that all the wholesome forces of the country will fully support me. Today we are witnessing a real threat to our statehood. Therefore, we will not be outside observers and we will find a way out of these difficult days together,” he said.

The state of emergency is imposed by presidential decree. Parliament receives a notification of it within 24 hours and has to approve it within three days.