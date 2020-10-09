President discusses stabilization of situation with head of General Staff

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov discussed with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Taalaibek Omuraliev measures to stabilize the situation in the country. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that the main task at the moment was to ensure the safety of residents of Bishkek and public order in the capital.

«Today I signed a decree on imposing a state of emergency in the capital. Based on the current situation, we are obliged to urgently take it under control and consolidate peace,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

He added that, in addition to political calls, there are calls aimed at splitting society.

«Citizens and our compatriots should not become victims of the political passions of irresponsible politicians. I, as president, will make every effort, based on my constitutional rights, to ensure a peaceful life for the people and the integrity of the republic. I am sure that all the thinking forces of the country will support me,» the head of state said.