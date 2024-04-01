19:01
USD 89.47
EUR 96.43
RUB 0.97
English

Case against Olzhobai Shakir: Independent examination finds no calls for riots

The Alamedinsky District Court of Chui region held a regular hearing of the criminal case against journalist Olzhobai Shakir.

As his lawyer Bakyt Avtandil told 24.kg news agency, the defense added to the case the conclusion of an independent examination that the video, due to the publication of which Olzhobai Shakir was detained, «contains no calls for mass riots and seizure of power.» «And then the expert confirmed her conclusion at the trial,» he said.

Since the investigator and government experts — a linguist and a political scientist — did not come to the hearing, it was postponed to April 9.

The journalist Olzhobai Shakir was detained on August 23 by SCNS officers. He is accused of calls for active disobedience to law enforcement officers, mass riots and an attempt to seize power.

Earlier, Olzhobai Shakir called on citizens to hold a rally. He intended to organize a protest on August 31. The journalist stated that he opposed the transfer of four resorts in Issyk-Kul region to Uzbekistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/290462/
views: 118
Print
Related
No Kyrgyzstanis among victims of unrest in Ecuador
Leaders and organizers of mass riots in Jalal-Abad in 2010 detained
Olzhobai Shakir’ case: City Court remands publicist in custody
MFA denies involvement of Kyrgyzstanis in 2022 unrest in Kazakhstan
Vikram Ruzakhunov asks OSCE to investigate January events in Kazakhstan
717 people convicted within January riots case in Kazakhstan
October events case: Court acquits all accused
The Economist predicts high level of unrest in Kyrgyzstan
Activist Adilet Ali Myktybek detained over mass riots
Events in Kazakhstan: 3,500 security officers injured in conflict
Popular
Measles outbreak: More than 6,500 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 6,500 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek
Migrants warned against recruitment for participation in terrorist attacks in RF Migrants warned against recruitment for participation in terrorist attacks in RF
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people
1 April, Monday
17:53
Case against Olzhobai Shakir: Independent examination finds no calls for riots Case against Olzhobai Shakir: Independent examination f...
17:30
Disappeared ten years ago Kyrgyz woman found in Kazakhstan
16:41
Workload of retirement age teachers to be reduced in Kyrgyzstan
16:29
Festival Jazz_Bishkek_Spring to be held on April 26-27
16:21
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Russian government to tighten control over migrants