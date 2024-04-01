Case against Olzhobai Shakir: Independent examination finds no calls for riots

The Alamedinsky District Court of Chui region held a regular hearing of the criminal case against journalist Olzhobai Shakir.

As his lawyer Bakyt Avtandil told 24.kg news agency, the defense added to the case the conclusion of an independent examination that the video, due to the publication of which Olzhobai Shakir was detained, «contains no calls for mass riots and seizure of power.» «And then the expert confirmed her conclusion at the trial,» he said.

Since the investigator and government experts — a linguist and a political scientist — did not come to the hearing, it was postponed to April 9.

The journalist Olzhobai Shakir was detained on August 23 by SCNS officers. He is accused of calls for active disobedience to law enforcement officers, mass riots and an attempt to seize power.

Earlier, Olzhobai Shakir called on citizens to hold a rally. He intended to organize a protest on August 31. The journalist stated that he opposed the transfer of four resorts in Issyk-Kul region to Uzbekistan.