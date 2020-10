Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan hold rally near Forum building in Bishkek.

Almazbek Atambayev, former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Omurbek Babanov joined the protesters.

They intend to make a speech.

Rallies of various political forces take place in Bishkek today. Supporters of Sadyr Japarov hold a rally on the Old Square, and the parties that have nominated Omurbek Babanov for the post of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers intend to gather on Ala-Too square.