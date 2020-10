Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, gather near Forum building in Bishkek.

There are about 1,000 people.

It is known that Almazbek Atambayev intends to make a statement. It is planned that his supporters will go to Ala-Too square.

Rallies continue in different places of the capital for the fifth day already. Supporters of the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov hold rally on the Old Square.