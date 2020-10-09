Kursan Asanov leaves building of Internal Affairs Ministry

For the sake of peace and stability in the country, Kursan Asanov left the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry reported.

«In these October days, when an acute political situation has developed in the country, security and law enforcement agencies should remain outside politics and not be a tool to achieve the selfish goals of certain groups. The personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and veterans of the Internal Affairs Department united, because the goal is one — to establish peace and stability in the country. In this regard, Kursan Asanov left the ministry building,» the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Kursan Asanov, became the commandant of Bishkek and the acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic on October 6.