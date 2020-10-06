08:31
Kursan Asanov becomes commandant of Bishkek

Former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Kursan Asanov, became the commandant of Bishkek. Acting Head of the State Committee for National Security, Deputy Head of the Security Council Omurbek Suvanaliev told 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that people’s guards are being formed in the capital. There are no police in the city. A spontaneous rally continues on Ala-Too square.

Former officials are released from prisons. Almazbek Atambayev, Sapar Isakov, Sadyr Japarov, Ravshan Dzheenbekov have already been released.
link: https://24.kg/english/167765/
views: 138
