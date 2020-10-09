16:07
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov demand resignation of Omurbek Suvanaliev

Political crisis in Kyrgyzstan continues. There are no authorities as such in the country. Supporters of Sadyr Japarov, who has appointed himself to the post of Prime Minister, have gathered on the Old Square of Bishkek today. They demand resignation of the acting Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Omurbek Suvanaliev.

Acting Security Council Secretary: All self-occupied posts will be vacated
Yesterday, speaking at a rally of his supporters, Sadyr Japarov accused Omurbek Suvanaliev of seizing the State Committee for National Security. Today, the protesters demand not only to appoint their leader as the Prime Minister, but also to remove Omurbek Suvanaliev from the post of the head of the State Committee for National Security.

The General himself said yesterday that legitimate leaders should work at all state and municipal bodies. According to him, all the self-occupied positions will be returned to their legal heads.

Sadyr Japarov also complained yesterday that his guards and driver had been taken away from him. «It’s illegal. He is illegally sitting at the State Committee for National Security. I wanted to ask him to leave, but Suvanaliev has not been in touch for three days,» he said at the rally.

Rallies have been going on for five days in different locations of Bishkek. Supporters of Sadyr Japarov, who has proclaimed himself the head of Government, demand from the deputies of the Parliament to make him legitimate by appointing him the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic.
