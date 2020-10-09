UNICEF provides assistance to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Kyrgyzstan provided the Ministry of Health with medicines and funds needed to fight diabetes. Press center of the ministry reported.

According to it, 3 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to the Endocrinology Center: 8,000 packages of insulin, 5,000 insulin syringes, 1,300 test strips for blood and urine glucose, containers for used syringes.

The acting head of the Department for Organization of Medical Aid and Drug Policy Nurgul Ibraeva noted that more than 63,000 people suffer from diabetes in Kyrgyzstan, 640 of them are children and teenagers. «Fight with this disease is one of the priority tasks of the ministry,» she said.

The ministry added that the aid would be distributed among medical organizations in all regions, Bishkek and Osh.

Earlier, the Diabetic and Endocrinological Association of Kyrgyzstan announced a catastrophic situation with the vital drug. The Ministry of Health assured that the supply of insulin would be enough until the end of the year.