Health Ministry receives all-in-one PCs for modernization of primary health care

UNICEF handed over 507 all-in-one PCs to the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic for implementation of iEMDOO information system. The press center of the ministry reported.

iEMDOO system will digitize the immunization program at the level of primary health care, improve personalized records and increase vaccination coverage among children. It will help to modernize primary health care and develop digital technologies in the country’s health care sector.

UNICEF representative Samman Thapa noted the importance of the organization’s cooperation with the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic to improve the health, development and well-being of children in the country.

«The iEMDOO system represents a significant advancement in the digitalization of health services in Kyrgyzstan. By fully digitalizing vaccination registration, the system reduces the administrative burden on health workers, allowing them to focus more on patient care and easily track missed children and population through public health prevention efforts,» he said.

Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev noted UNICEF’s contribution to the development of the country’s health care.

«Last year alone we received significant assistance of about $3 million. UNICEF’s contribution to the digitalization of the immunization system, which was critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, is especially valuable. We look forward to further fruitful partnership, including technical support and expert assistance,» he emphasized.

A complete transition to digital record keeping of the immunization process is planned in 2025. This will require digitization of all existing journals and record forms, as well as implementation of iEMDOO system in 1,750 vaccination points throughout the country.

All-in-one computers are devices where the processor, screen, and other components are integrated into a single unit. They are convenient for basic tasks and easy transportation.

The devices were provided as part of UNICEF’s efforts with the support of GAVI (the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization). Additionally, the organizations provided 117 computers for another information system in maternity hospitals, more than 9,500 units of personal protective equipment, and 26 off-road vehicles for vaccine transportation to the Ministry of Health.
